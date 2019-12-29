× Gameday Live Blog: Broncos ends season at home against Raiders

The Oakland Raiders have a slim chance of reaching the playoffs and extending the city’s run as an NFL city. The Raiders would have to beat the Denver Broncos and have several other games fall just right for them to reach the playoffs for just the second time since 2002.

The Broncos are missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. That’s tied with the Packers in the immediate aftermath of Vince Lombardi’s tenure and the Giants from earlier this decade for the longest drought by a Super Bowl champion. But Drew Lock gives Denver hope that 2020 will be different.

Follow all the action in our Gameday Live Blog: