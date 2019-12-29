Cold, dry Monday followed by warmer start to 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures on Monday will hit the mid 30s on the Front Range with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Temperatures will heat up to the 40s on Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the mid 20s on New Year's Eve with dry conditions and mostly clear skies.

Snowfall will return to the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday. New Year's Day will be in the 50s for Denver with only a 10 percent chance of an evening shower.

Drier weather returns by next weekend with more mild temperatures.

