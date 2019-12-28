“We’ll never do business in this mall again”; Vendors leaving Town Center at Aurora after recent shootings 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A holiday vendor inside the Town Center at Aurora tells the Problem Solvers he's calling it quits, after a teen was shot and killed inside the mall Friday.

The shooting, is the latest in a string of shootings and fights inside the mall.

"It's just an ongoing thing inside this mall, and something needs to be done, something needs to be said."

That vendor, who did not want to be identified, says he's been running a kiosk for a few months each holiday season for the past 6 years.

He showed the Problem Solvers his booth, which sits just a few hundred feet from where 17-year-old Nathan Poindexter was killed Friday.

"It's a hot spot for kids to come confront their enemies, or start problems, it's a daily thing, and it's bad for business for me."

He says security at the mall is heavy, but the guards are outnumbered.

Aurora Police say one police officer is stationed at the mall. Currently, there are no plans to add additional officers.

More of a police presence is needed, which I hear they can't afford," he says.

That vendor says conversations with mall management have gone poorly.

"They shrug it off and say oh well, it's Aurora," he says. "That's not a response that works at all." .

"We'll never do business in this mall again," he adds.

Emails regarding security concerns were not returned by the Town Center at Aurora Saturday.