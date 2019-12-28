Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Town Center at Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Eighteen-year-old Kamyl Xavier Garrette has been arrested and charged with murder in the first degree following the fatal shooting that occurred at the Aurora Mall late Friday afternoon, according to Aurora police.

Police responded to a shooting inside the JCPenney store at Town Center at Aurora at approximately 4:00 p.m on Friday.

When officer’s arrived, they found Nathan Poindexter with a gunshot wound.

Poindexter was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury, according to police.

Police are still conducting interviews in relation to this case. More information will be released when it becomes available.