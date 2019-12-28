Snow, gusty winds stay through the evening; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow showers will continue on the Front Range and Eastern Plains this evening before ending late tonight. The heaviest snowfall will stay south and east of Metro Denver. Winds will gust up to 45mph along and east of I-25 making visibility very low on the roads where it is snowing. Travel along I-70 east of Denver and I-76 northeast of Denver will be difficult.

Additional snowfall accumulations will be 1 to 2 inches on the Eastern Plains and up to an inch on the Front Range and in the mountains.

Cold temperatures will be another big impact tonight with wind chill temperatures near zero degrees.

Snowfall will end late tonight with dry conditions moving in on Sunday. High temperatures will reach just above the freezing mark with sunshine returning. Winds will stay breezy to gusty throughout the day.

Drier weather moves in on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will heat up to the 40s to start the New Year.

Denver has a small chance for an isolated shower on Wednesday and Thursday as snowfall returns to Colorado's mountains.

