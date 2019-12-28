Snow and Ice Impact Roads All Along The Front Range

DENVER, Colo — Roads will be slick all day, as several inches of snow falls across the Denver Metro. This will slow travelers heading into the mountains for a busy ski weekend. Areas south and east of Denver, from the Palmer Divide to the Eastern Plains could see near-blizzard conditions, with gusts over 50 mph and up to 8″-10″ of snow. The system will exit the region this evening, allow conditions to improve. Sunshine and 30s are ahead for the rest of this weekend.

Many areas have implemented an Accident Alert including:

Commerce City

Wheat Ridge

Douglas County

Arapahoe County

If you are involved in a motor vehicle accident in these areas and there are NO injuries, please don’t call police. Collect driver and insurance information and file a police report online.