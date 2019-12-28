Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow to cause travel issues

Snow and Ice Impact Roads All Along The Front Range

Posted 8:49 am, December 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:03AM, December 28, 2019

DENVER, Colo — Roads will be slick all day, as several inches of snow falls across the Denver Metro. This will slow travelers heading into the mountains for a busy ski weekend. Areas south and east of Denver, from the Palmer Divide to the Eastern Plains could see near-blizzard conditions, with gusts over 50 mph and up to 8″-10″ of snow. The system will exit the region this evening, allow conditions to improve. Sunshine and 30s are ahead for the rest of this weekend.

Snow Accumulation

Many areas have implemented an Accident Alert including:

  • Commerce City
  • Wheat Ridge
  • Douglas County
  • Arapahoe County

If you are involved in a motor vehicle accident in these areas and there are NO injuries, please don’t call police.   Collect driver and insurance information and file a police report online.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.