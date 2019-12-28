× Safety closure on I-70, exits near Aurora and Limon

AURORA and LIMON, Colo. — Colorado Department of Transportation posted on Twitter that there is a safety closure on Interstate 70, eastbound and westbound, between Exit 292: US 36; Airpark Road (near Aurora), and Exit 359: US 24 (near Limon).

CDOT says it is closed do to adverse conditions, and there is no estimated time of reopening.

