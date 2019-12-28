Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow to cause travel issues

Safety closure on I-70, exits near Aurora and Limon

Posted 3:31 pm, December 28, 2019, by , Updated at 03:46PM, December 28, 2019

AURORA and LIMON, Colo. — Colorado Department of Transportation posted on Twitter that there is a safety closure on Interstate 70, eastbound and westbound, between Exit 292: US 36; Airpark Road (near Aurora), and Exit 359: US 24 (near Limon).

CDOT says it is closed do to adverse conditions, and there is no estimated time of reopening.

FOX31 will continue to update viewers throughout the day with additional information about road closures/openings.

