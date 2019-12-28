Puppies thrown from moving vehicle, investigation ongoing

EL PASO, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call stating that puppies were thrown out of a moving vehicle on Highway 24 near Soap Weed Road Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s office responded, and a deputy began searching the area and speaking to witnesses that were on scene.

This incident occurred during dense fog and dangerous road conditions, according to the Sheriff’s office. Because of these conditions, at least one of the puppies was accidentally hit by a passing car.

During the initial investigation, a witness provided a vehicle description of a white SUV. However, it is believed that this white SUV may not be criminally involved with this case.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Any person with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.