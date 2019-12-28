× Nathan Poindexter identified as teen fatally shot at Town Center at Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Kenneth Crowley of the Crowley Foundation confirms that 17-year-old Nathan Poindexter was the teen fatally shot while at the JCPenny at the Aurora Mall on Friday.

“It feels real numb,” Crowley said. “Didn’t get much sleep last night. The phone has been ringing off the hook.”

Crowley says Nathan had been a member of his mentorship program for the past three years; he says Nathan attended a week-long summer camp at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

“He has this confidence that, you know, it was just bigger than him,” Crowley said. “He was larger than life.”

Crowley says a planned private event this week will have grief counselors available to members of the Crowley Foundation.

“Now our boys are hurting,” Crowley said. “We need to make sure we allow them to heal.”

The Crowley Foundation also had this to say about Nathan: ”

“Nathan Poindexter was a Young King of the Crowley Foundation. He has been with our program for 3 years. During his time, he was an outstanding leader and mentor to other boys who came through our program. He was very smart and passionate and loved caring for his siblings. He showed great appreciation for the Crowley Foundation and the father figure that Mr. Crowley was to him and the brotherhood that the Foundation provided. He will truly be missed.”