Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow to cause travel issues

At least 5 dead in small plane crash near Louisiana airport

Posted 11:53 am, December 28, 2019, by

LAFAYETTE, La. — At least five people died Saturday when a small plane crashed near Lafayette Regional Airport in Louisiana, Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said.

One person on board survived the crash, which occurred at 9:22 a.m. local time, Benoit said in a news conference. The survivor was taken to the hospital along with three people who were on the ground, Benoit said.

The eight-passenger plane was taking off from the airport when it crashed, Benoit said.

Weather conditions at Lafayette Regional Airport were listed as foggy throughout Saturday morning, with a visibility of 0.75 miles, according to the National Weather Service. At 7 a.m. local time, visibility was listed at 0.25 miles, which the NWS designates as “dense fog.”

Lafayette is about 130 miles west of New Orleans.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.