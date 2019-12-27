× Westminster police: suspect identified in chase that occurred Friday morning

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The suspect involved in a chase that injured one police officer Friday has been identified as 32-year-old Shawn Baumgardner, according to the Westminster police.

On Friday at 7:46 a.m, employees from the Grease Monkey on Sheridan Boulevard contacted Westminster police on suspicion that a male waiting for a bus outside their business was the same person who broke into their business Monday night.

As officers responded, the male walked out of the employee’s view. Officers attempted to contact the male, and he ran away on foot. Police say they tried to use a taser to stop Baumgardner, however, it was ineffective.

Baumgardner was able to get away after a struggle ensued, and got into the driver’s seat of the police car. The patrol car that he got into was a black and white marked Westminster Police SUV, equipped with lights and sirens, according to police.

Officers were able to utilize the GPS that the stolen police car was equipped with to locate the suspect. The pursuit ended when the suspect drove down a dead end on Heather Place, according to police.

One police officer did suffer minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by fellow officers.

More than one officer discharged their handguns. One officer pinned the stolen police car at the end of the cul-de-sac.

The suspect was not injured in the shooting and was taken into custody, according to police.

The 17th Judicial District Adams County Critical Incident Investigation Team is handling the officer involved shooting investigation.

Detectives from the Westminster Police Department are handling the burglary investigation.

Baumgardner is being held at the Adams County Jail on the following charges: aggravated robbery knowingly wounds or strikes, assault in the first degree on a peace officer, impersonating a peace officer, aggravated motor vehicle theft first degree $20,000 – $100,000, possession of a weapon by previous offenders, vehicular eluding, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and second degree burglary.