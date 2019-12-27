× Westminster officer injured after chase with possible burglary suspect

WESTMINSTER, Colo.– A Westminster Police Officer was hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning.

Police say officers tried to contact a possible burglary suspect, but the man took off on foot. Police say they tried to use a taser to stop the suspect but he stole a police car and took off.

The suspect was stopped by police near Zuni Street and Highway 36. A shootout happened between an officer and the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody, according to police.

An officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but police have not said if the officer was shot.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.