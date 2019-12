× Victim identified from Christmas Day shooting in Aurora

AURORA – The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on the victim who was killed Christmas morning at a residence in Aurora.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Aairon Earl Derritt, and the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office classified his death as a homicide.

Derritt died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Aurora police released the following tweets in regards to the suspect in this case.