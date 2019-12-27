Trailer stolen from a charity out of a church parking lot for a second time this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A local charity is at a major loss after thieves took off with their means of helping the hungry for a second time this year.

Not only did these crooks steal from a charity, they stole out of a church parking lot…twice. The first time in September then again just days before Christmas.

With a trailer filled with food to donate, Kathy Stanley finds herself at Westwoods Community Church praying.

“I’m just praying for their heart to change and minds to change on making better decisions,” Stanley said.

Stanley is praying for thieves. She has no idea who they are but knows they took off with her father’s trailer that was parked right in the front of the church parking lot.

“On such a busy street while Sunday services are happening, to discover that yeah we are in total disbelief,” Stanley said.

Stanley’s charity, Joy’s Kitchen food bank, had another trailer stolen from this same parking lot back in September.

A good Samaritan heard about it then and immediately donated a new trailer to the charity.

Months later, Joy’s Kitchen and the Stanley’s are at a loss again.

“To have it happen twice and we had all of the security that you could get for a standalone trailer, we had locks and wheel things, and just to have it all easily broken into it is rough, a rough lesson,” Stanley said.

This rough lesson is hurt hundreds of families right before the Christmas holiday, and will continue to while the charity searches for a new mobile food carrier.

“That trailer, it was holding 350 pre-made grocery bags for Christmas Eve outreach that we weren’t able to do because it was stolen.”

Targeted twice at a church while trying to solve local hunger, Stanley says she still won’t give up on her mission.

“It’s disheartening but at the same time I don’t give up hope in people at all,” Stanley said, “I know what we are doing is good and it’s not going to stop us from feeding people and moving forward.”

Stanley says she now feels the need to switch gears on this mobile food mission. Joy’s kitchen has started raising money to buy cargo vans and box trucks next.

Nicole Fierro, FOX31