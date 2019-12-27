Snow to create some travel troubles Saturday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day is in effect for Saturday as there will be travel issues for those on the Eastern Plains and between the city and Colorado Springs.

A system will move over Southern Colorado through Saturday dropping lots of snow on the San Juan Mountains and rain, freezing rain, and snow on the eastern Plains near Kansas and Nebraska.

For Denver, snow showers possible later Friday through Saturday with the heaviest to fall Saturday morning.

Travel routes that will have the highest impact will be I-76 between the city and Nebraska and Highways 34 and 36 across the plains. Plus, I-25 from Castle Rock to Monument.

DIA will have some impact as well, likely deicing for all planes, and if the system changes speed or path there will be accumulating snow to worry about at the airport.

Timing is walked through here, and a discussion of confidence in this storm's forecast and impact. The highest impact on Denver remains Saturday, mostly in the morning based on the current data. pic.twitter.com/LSS52yz3Hb — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 27, 2019

Denver:

Friday night through late Saturday there will be areas of heavy snow and strong wind east and south of Denver (over the Palmer Divide).

From mid-Saturday through the evening there will be remaining snow showers and it will be cold with highs only in the 20s.

Saturday night the system clears with lows in the teens and single digits.

Sunday, Broncos vs Raiders, there will be sunshine but a chill with highs near freezing.

The Plains:

Friday evening: rain, freezing rain, and snow showers continue.

Friday night through mid-Saturday there will be areas of heavy snow and strong wind with several inches expected, particularly those close to Nebraska.

For most of Saturday, there will be areas of snow and it will be cold with highs in the teens to 20s.

Sunday, there will be sunshine after the system and some fog clears, but a chilly day with highs in the 20s and 30s.

There is likely to be calmer weather through New Year's Eve with highs in the 30s and 40s. The next chance of snow showers will be New Year's Day, but the chance appears low at this time.

