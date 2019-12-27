Man sentenced to life in prison after killing a father of 4

AURORA, Colo. — A man who shot and killed an Aurora father of four was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

Eighteen-year-old Marquz Woodruff will have the possibility of parole after 40 years.

On Dec. 16, 2017, 36-year-old Terry Capler was shot and killed in his Aurora home.

Aurora police came to the home in the 1400 block of North Clinton Street, after Capler’s roommate called and reported Capler being shot.

Upon arrival, police found Capler dead in the living room., and the coroner determined Capler had been shot in the head and torso.

Capler’s roommate reported to police that he picked up Woodruff and Woodruff’s girlfriend and brought them to Capler’s house.

After spending the night drinking alcohol and consuming drugs, Woodruff pulled out his gun and repeatedly fired at Capler for no apparent reason. Woodruff and his girlfriend fled the scene.

Aurora police were able to locate Woodruff and his girlfriend by tracking the phone used to text with Capler that night.

Woodruff was convicted on Sept. 25 of first-degree murder in Capler’s death.

“Woodruff took no accountability for his decisions then and takes no accountability for Capler’s death now. In 2017, he carried a loaded gun, got high on cocaine and other drugs, and ran after shooting Terry Capler four times at very close range. He never reported the shooting – police had to find him using cell phone records,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Amy Ferrin.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Ferrin tried the case with Deputy District Attorney Zoe Laird.

Capler was the father of four children. Several family members spoke during the sentencing.