Fort Lupton officer released from hospital

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Fort Lupton officer, Sgt. Christopher Pelton, was released from the hospital Friday after being injured in the line of duty on Dec. 2.

Sgt. Pelton and other officers were responding to a call about a man with a gun who was trying to make contact with a person inside a home.

When police arrived, investigators say the man, 19-year-old Matthew Cotter, opened fire.

Sgt. Pelton was shot in the face, and had been in the hospital since Monday, Dec. 2.