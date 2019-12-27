Driver who spots missing woman, rewarded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- The way Sarah Price sees it: she was in the “right lane, at the right time.”

And, because she did the right thing, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has awarded her a “Token of Appreciation.”

Late Monday Night, Price spotted an electronic billboard with information about a missing woman.

Seconds later, Price realized she was behind that woman: Natalie Meyer.

Meyer is a former Colorado Secretary of State.

Price called 911. Soon, Jefferson County authorities caught up to Meyer and eventually guided her home safely.