Aurora police investigating shooting at Town Center at Aurora

Posted 4:33 pm, December 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35PM, December 27, 2019

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Town Center at Aurora Friday afternoon.

One person was shot at JCPenney on the upper level.

No information has been released on the victim.

According to police, this is not an active shooter incident.

A suspect has not been identified just yet.

This investigation is ongoing. FOX31 is headed to the scene. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.