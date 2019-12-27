× Aurora police investigating shooting at Town Center at Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Town Center at Aurora Friday afternoon.

One person was shot at JCPenney on the upper level.

No information has been released on the victim.

According to police, this is not an active shooter incident.

A suspect has not been identified just yet.

#APDAlert We are investigating a shooting at the Town Center of Aurora. Heavy police presence on the South side of the mall. Please avoid the area. Updates will be given here. pic.twitter.com/hkaRbhyyae — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 27, 2019

This investigation is ongoing. FOX31 is headed to the scene. We will update with more information as it becomes available.