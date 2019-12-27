Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 25-year-old

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of 25-year-old Alejandro Antonio Villagrana.

On Monday, Dec. 23 at 136th Avenue and Franklin Street, an Adams County deputy on patrol came across a suspicious vehicle, and observed an adult male that was sick or injured being removed from the rear seat of a 4-door full size pick-up truck by another adult male, according to ACSO.

As the deputy approached to render aid, the driver got into the vehicle and took off from the scene.

The deputy then discovered that the victim, Villagrana, had a gunshot wound to the lower torso. Villagrana was transported to an area trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries, according to ACSO.

Detectives have interviewed multiple witnesses and are currently seeking a person of interest.