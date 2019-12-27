Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued for Saturday for accumulating snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- We're waiting on the next storm system. It gradually spreads cloud cover and snow into Colorado this afternoon and tonight.

Increasing cloudiness today across Colorado. 20% chance of snow this afternoon/evening. Front Range highs will be around 38 degrees.

Snow develops across the Denver, Front Range, Palmer Divide and Eastern Plains overnight into Saturday morning. Snow continues off/on most of Saturday before tapering off Saturday night.

We've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Saturday. Impacted travel includes the I-70 and I-76 corridors across the Eastern Plains of Colorado. Wyoming, Kansas and Nebraska travel routes also look snowy on Saturday and Sunday.

1-3 inches in Denver. 4-8 inches for the Eastern/Northeastern Plains. 2-6 inches for the Palmer Divide. 1-3 inches for the Foothills. 1-5 inches for the mountains and ski areas.

Colder temperatures on Saturday in the 20s and low 30s across the Front Range. Single digits in the Mountains.

It will turn drier on Sunday but will also be breezy. Highs 30-35 degrees.

Broncos Game Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy with a wind chill, temperatures falling from the 30s into the 20s quickly. Take the warm clothes!

Dry on Monday.

New Year's Eve & Day: It looks dry in Denver, highs around 40, overnight lows in the 20s. Light snow is possible in the Mountains. 7-Day Forecast:

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.