An emotional video posted on Twitter on Christmas day is gaining national attention.

“My grandpa passed 7 months ago so this is my grandma’s 1st Xmas w/o him in 59 years. For Christmas we decided to gift her w/ letters we found her & my grandpa wrote to each other in 1962 while they were in college. He kept them all these years”, @ForeverLAS_ shared on Twitter.

