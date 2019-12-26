Video shows Denver bus driver saving toddler from busy roadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Rashida Way-Smith works for MV Transportation which contracts with RTD. She says she was driving along Parker Road near Dartmouth Saturday morning when she spotted the little girl.

In the video, Way-Smith announces somebody's baby is in the street, then pulls over and gets out of the vehicle. You can see her bring the toddler onto the bus where she waits for nearly 30 minutes until police arrive.

"I feel like if I wasn't there at that moment she could have gotten run over," said Way-Smith.

She says she was most concerned about how the girl wandered away and why her parents weren't around. You can hear concern in her voice in the video.

"I don't see anybody around and I'm just scared for her," she says.

Way-Smith says she still has questions about what happened.

"I'd like to know the entire story since I was part of it. Since I helped the baby," said Way-Smith.

Police said initially they reunited the little girl with her mother and no criminal charges were filed. We're now told although there are no charges, the case has been referred to the Department of Human Services for Review.

Rachel Skyatta, FOX31, Ch. 2