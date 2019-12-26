Goats in need; Wheat Ridge farm asking for Christmas tree donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- If you're looking for a unique way to discard your old Christmas tree, look no further than the Five Fridges Farm in Wheat Ridge.

The urban farm is once again accepting donated trees to feed its goats.

Goats, known for their incredible appetites, are quite fond of the trees, according to Amanda Weaver.

"When you think about it, they're kind of sweet, they've got a sap, they love them," she says.

Weaver says the goats can go through an entire tree in just a few hours, stripping it bare.

"It's just so funny throwing a tree into them, they all come running, and everybody gets a piece of the tree," she says.

The farm gained media attention earlier this year, after multiple goats were reportedly stolen from the property.

Various community members donated replacement goats, which are now big enough to stomach the trees.

If you've got a tree to donate, you can drop it off during daylight hours at 11100 W. 38th Ave.

On Friday afternoons, Weaver tries to let people watch the goats eat their donated trees.

You can find more information on the process here. https://www.5fridgesfarm.com/