FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An investigation is ongoing after a deceased person was found in a hotel room in the 1500 block of North College Avenue.

Officers responded to conduct a welfare check when they found the deceased person.

There were indications of a possible chemical hazard.

Poudre Fire also responded to assess the situation.

The name of the deceased person has not yet been released.

At 12:35, officers responded to conduct a welfare check in the 1500 block of N College Ave. They located deceased person in a hotel room. There were indications of a possible chemical hazard, @poudrefire responded to assess. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/q2iNx1Met2 — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) December 26, 2019

FOX31 will provide more updates as they become available.