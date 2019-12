ESTES PARK, Colo.– A video posted on the Elk in Estes Park Facebook page on Christmas day prompted a warning from Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials on Thursday: Do not feed or pet wild animals.

In the video, a woman is seen reaching her hand out to pet a mature bull elk.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Up in Estes Park to share a story about this fella! Watch #KDVR at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/fLI8jrVKRD — Kevin Torres (@kevinltorres) December 26, 2019

Coming up tonight on FOX31 news at 5 p.m., hear the exclusive interview from a shop owner who saw the entire scene play out.