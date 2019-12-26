× Duran sentenced to 29 years in prison following fatal head-on collision in 2018

WESTMINSTER, Colo. –Juan Ignacio Duran has been sentenced to 29 years in prison after causing a fatal head-on collision in Westminster last December.

According to the Westminster Police Department, on Dec. 28, 2018, officers responded to the Westminster Promenade after dispatch received calls reporting an erratic driver nearly colliding with another car, driving over a curb and hitting bushes. WPD said multiple officers were dispatched to the area, which is located near the interchange of U.S. 36 and Church Ranch Boulevard/West 104th Avenue.

“While responding, one officer witnessed the suspect vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Westminster Blvd., approaching 112th Ave. at a high rate of speed. Immediately thereafter, the suspect had a head-on collision with another vehicle,” WPD said in an email to FOX31 following the collision in December 2018.

Upon his arrest in December 2018, Duran was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, vehicular homicide/DUI resulting in death and vehicular homicide/reckless driving resulting in death.