Deaf boy from Lakewood experiences music for the first time

LAKEWOOD, Colo.-- Noah Kapustka is like any other typical ten-year-old boy: he loves video games, soccer, hanging with his friends and riding his bike. There is a key difference that doesn’t define Noah, but is a factor in how he interacts with everything in life: he’s deaf.

“I feel proud as parents, that he feels proud about who he is and not like something’s wrong with him,” his mother Rachel Kapustka said.

His parents, Nick and Rachel, have done everything to give him the same experiences as any other kid his age, but there are some things Noah will not be able to fully grasp, like music.

“Sometimes I listen with earbuds, but I don’t really understand it,” Noah signed.

Skimming through social media, Noah’s parents stumbled upon an opportunity, to get involved with an ad agency and be featured in a commercial for Lincoln. The experience ended in a memory the family will always cherish.

Through the London-based company CuteCircuit, Noah was gifted a SoundShirt for Christmas. The shirt has sensors stitched into the fabric, listening and vibrating to music in real time. An advertisement for Lincoln dubbed Feel The Joy shows Noah experiencing music in this way for the first time.

“It was emotional,” Rachel Kapustka said. “Not because I believe he’s missing out on anything, but it’s really cool to see the human being you love the most experience something for the first time.”

According to the advertisement, Noah is the first child in the world to experience the power of SoundShirt.