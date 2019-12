ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police are currently investigating a bank robbery that occurred at 50th Avenue and Kipling Street.

The police are currently looking for a suspect described as a white male, thin build, long brown hair, with a blue puffy coat and blue jeans.

Arvada Police investigating bank robbery at 50 Ave and Kipling St. Current suspect description White Male, thin build, long brown hair. Wearing a blue puffy coat,and blue jeans. Please contact Arvada Police @ 720-898-6900 or crimestoppers @ 720-913-7867. pic.twitter.com/8LlDUiMZVN — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) December 26, 2019

If you have any information in regards to the suspect or incident, please contact Arvada police at 720-898-6900, or Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.