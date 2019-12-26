× Accumulating snow possible Saturday

The next chance of accumulating snow in Denver arrives on Saturday. We’re forecasting 1-3 inches of accumulation. This includes Boulder, Loveland, Fort Collins, Highlands Ranch, DIA, Greeley, and Castle Rock. 4-8 inches across the Eastern Plains.

Today, expect partly cloudy skies with a midday snow shower possible. Highs around 40s.

Friday is similar. Snow develops late.

Broncos Game 2:25pm Saturday: Dry, cold temps in the 20s and 30s.

The Mountains could see a passing snow shower today otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s.

Snow increases in the Mountains on Friday afternoon and continues through Saturday before tapering-off Saturday night. 2-6 inches of accumulation. Heavier amounts in the Southern mountains.

Mountain temps drop rapidly through the weekend. Teens on Saturday and single digits or colder on Sunday.

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve – it looks dry in Denver. Temps around 40 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

