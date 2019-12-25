× Thornton police arrest man accused in fatal Lakewood hit-and-run

DENVER– Thornton police arrested a man on Christmas accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash on West Colfax Avenue.

Melvin Woolley, 37, was wanted for suspicion of vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, vehicular eluding causing death, driving under restraint, no proof of insurance, expired license plates and obscured license plates.

About 7 p.m. Saturday, an LPD officer attempted a traffic stop near Colfax and Lamar Street.

Woolley, who was driving a silver Ford Fusion, refused to stop and went eastbound on Colfax, police said.

“When the suspect sped off, the agent immediately ended the attempted traffic stop by shutting off the overhead emergency lights,” LPD said in a statement.

Woolley allegedly continued driving at a high rate of speed before hitting Jonathon Furley near Colfax and Benton Street.

Woolley kept driving and later crashed into a wall near Colfax and Sheridan Boulevard, next to a 7-Eleven.

He then fled on foot to an unknown location.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Jonathon Furley.

His family has set up a gofundme to help pay for funeral expenses.