Temperatures cool down before weekend snow

Denver and the Front Range will stay mostly cloudy on Thursday with temperatures in the low 40s. There is a chance for a few isolated showers on the northern Front Range with little to no accumulation expected. The mountains will once again see scattered snow showers with light accumulation possible.

Another storm system moves into the state on Friday and lasts through Saturday. Snow will reach the Front Range late on Friday with scattered snow showers on and off on Saturday. Totals on the Front Range will range from one to four inches with little to no accumulation on the northern Front Range.

Temperatures will cool to the 30s with the incoming storm system on Friday and Saturday.

Drier weather moves in on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 30s. Cool and dry weather stays for the beginning of next week.

