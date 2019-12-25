Man killed in shooting in Aurora on Christmas morning, police asking for information

Posted 11:36 am, December 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, December 25, 2019

AURORA– Aurora police say a man was killed in a shooting early Christmas morning.

The shooting happened in the 1700 Block of East Kansas Place around 2:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man inside a house with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the investigation is active. If you have information or witnessed the shooting, please call 303-739-6106. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and be eligible for an award up to $2,000.

