Merry Christmas forecast: Snow and seasonal temperatures

DENVER-- Merry Christmas! Temperatures today will be closer to average, with highs maxing out in the upper 40s along the Front Range, 30s in the mountains.

A weak disturbance continues to push through the state this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers. In the Denver metro and eastern plains, expect a few isolated showers this evening and early overnight, but little to no accumulation is expected east of the mountains. The High Country remains in a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 pm.

A very seasonal Thursday can be expected with a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s and 40s across the state. An additional storm system will move through heading into the weekend.

The path and impact of this system here in Colorado remains questionable, but as of right now, scattered snow showers look to increase by Friday afternoon and throughout the day on Saturday.

Accumulations look minor, but as we get closer to the weekend, we will continue to monitor the system.

Temperatures will drop into the 30-40s as highs in the metro area both Saturday and Sunday.

Quiet weather and sunshine returns to the state by Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s.

