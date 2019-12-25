Breckenridge cancels New Year fireworks, cites environment

Officials say the town of Breckenridge has cancelled its New Year’s Eve fireworks display over environmental considerations.

Summit Daily reports the decision was a continuation of the town’s decision earlier this year to celebrate holidays in ways that have less environmental impact.

The town cancelled its 2019 Fourth of July fireworks display, which officials say was a result of concerns about fire safety and effects on the forest and wildlife.

An official says the town wants to find other ways to celebrate future holidays.

Breckenridge Ski Resort still plans to host its annual New Year’s Eve torchlight parade.