113-year-old Castle Rock church renovated in time for Christmas Day

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Christ's Episcopal Church has stood in Castle Rock since 1906. The 113-year-old chapel received a major renovation just in time for Christmas Day services.

"It was just so beautiful and you could feel the history in it," said Cathy VanSlyke.

A small group gathered inside the chapel Christmas morning for the first time since renovations began. Many of those who attended helped make the renovations possible through donations.

Fr. Brian Winter says from the foundation to the ceiling, the chapel needed a lot of work. He began the planning process last spring. He says it took just five weeks to raise nearly $100,000.

"They completely re-plastered the entire thing and then we had a painter come in, new carpet on the floor and everything," said Winter.

VanSlyke and her husband, Michael Czerwinski are among those who donated to the project. The two even got married in the chapel during the renovation process.

"It makes your skin tingle. I've cried several times today just to know that people care this much to put this kind of money into this church," said Czerwinski.

Czerwinski says the chapel is the oldest church in Castle Rock that has remained a church and not been converted into something else. Thanks to the renovations, the chapel will remain in the town for generations.

"It's been a great gift from our community and I think not only to the church, but a gift to the community of Castle Rock," said Winter.