Woman donates car to struggling Castle Rock man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – It’s quite the holiday season for a young man in Castle Rock. Cellphone video shows the moment that Amanda Selman gives 21-year-old Ariez a car.

“Congratulations, it’s all yours,” she said.

“You're serious?” he asked.

Until recently, Ariez was living in an SUV in the parking lot of a restaurant in Castle Rock. He says his rent increased and he couldn’t afford it. Then, he didn’t have enough money for a deposit on a new place.

“Working full-time, I couldn't afford it,” he said.

Amber Dinh, founder of Facing Homelessness Denver, reached out to Ariez two years ago and began offering some help. Her group helps connect people in need with people who can help through Facebook.

Ariez now works two jobs, seven days a week, and is living at a motel in Castle Rock with his fiance, trying to save up for a deposit on an apartment.

When his Chevy Blazer couldn’t be repaired, he wasn’t sure what he was going to do. But Amber’s organization connected with Amanda and others who pulled together and got him a 2000 Toyota Avalon.

“Nobody deserves this more than you do,” Amber said. She has helped to pay for registration and the increase in insurance costs.

”It’s changed my life,” Ariez said.

For more information, check out the Facebook page for Facing Homelessness Denver.