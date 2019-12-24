Mesa County Sheriff’s Office: one dead after isolated incident, suspect arrested

MESA COUNTY, Colo. – At about 7:20 a.m Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the 2900 Block of Sandra Avenue, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies began CPR on the 28-year-old female victim until EMT’s arrived. From there, she was transported to St. Mary’s hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The suspect, 33-year-old Aaron Carpenter, was arrested on charges of murder in the first degree and first degree assault.

The victim’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released, however, they will be made available after the conclusion of the coroner’s investigation.

Deputies have determined that this was an isolated incident, and will remain on the scene to continue their investigation.