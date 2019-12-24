Lakewood police looking for man accused in fatal West Colfax hit-and-run

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find the man suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian on West Colfax Avenue over the weekend.

LPD said Tuesday that it has obtained an arrest warrant for Melvin Woolley, 37, for suspicion of vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, vehicular eluding causing death, driving under restraint, no proof of insurance, expired license plates and obscured license plates.

About 7 p.m. Saturday, an LPD officer attempted a traffic stop near Colfax and Lamar Street.

Woolley, who was driving a silver Ford Fusion, refused to stop and went eastbound on Colfax, police said.

“When the suspect sped off, the agent immediately ended the attempted traffic stop by shutting off the overhead emergency lights,” LPD said in a statement.

Woolley allegedly continued driving at a high rate of speed before hitting Jonathon Furley near Colfax and Benton Street.

Woolley kept driving and later crashed into a wall near Colfax and Sheridan Boulevard, next to a 7-Eleven.

He then fled on foot to an unknown location.

Anyone who sees Woolley should contact 911.

Those hoping to make an anonymous tip can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.