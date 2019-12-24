Denver bus driver saves barefoot child from busy roadway

DENVER — A bus driver is getting a lot of praise this Christmas for saving a child she found walking barefoot on South Parker Road in Denver over the weekend.

Rashida Way-Smith is a bus driver for MV Transportation, which contracts with RTD. On Saturday morning, she was traveling her route along South Parker Road near Dartmouth Road when she noticed a small child, who Way-Smith believes was around 2-years-old, walking in the roadway.

“So I just stopped my vehicle and put on my hazard lights, jumped out and waved to traffic to let them know something was going on; ran around and grabbed her and brought her to my bus,” Way-Smith said.

Way-Smith said the child was a mess.

“Barefoot, no shoes, no socks on. Her diaper was pretty soiled,” the bus driver explained.

Way-Smith called dispatch at her office, then contacted Denver Police. She said Denver Police took the child after they interviewed her.

“I feel like if I wasn’t there at that moment she could have gotten run over,” Way-Smith added.

Denver Police told us they investigated the incident and found no criminal violations. They said the child was reunited with the mom.

“Since it involves a juvenile and there does not appear to be a criminal component, I can tell you we investigated and did not find a criminal component,” Denver Police said over e-mail.

Way-Smith was baffled to learn that, but is glad the child is ‘okay’.

