× Crash at Youngfield and 32nd Avenue in Wheat Ridge, no injuries

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — No injuries were reported following a vehicle crash at Youngfield and 32nd Avenue in Wheat Ridge Tuesday morning.

The accident was caused by one van traveling eastbound, who then turned north and ran into another work van.

The Intersection is currently blocked by two utility vans.

Crash at Youngfield and 32nd. WRPD on scene. Intersection is blocked by two utility vans. Clean up will take a while, please be patient. pic.twitter.com/elw8tzZP8D — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) December 24, 2019

Wheat Ridge police do expect the clean up to take a while.