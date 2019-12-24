Dreaming of a White Christmas? Cooler temps, mountain snow ahead for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Temperatures will remain above average for Christmas Eve, with highs maxing out in the upper 50s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions along the Front Range. Meanwhile in the mountains, scattered snow showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening hours.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the high country through Christmas day.

The forecast for Christmas will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the metro, with scattered snow showers continuing. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, a few isolated snow flurries can't be ruled out across the Front Range, but no accumulation is expected.

Highs will continue to drop into the low 40s Thursday and Friday with dry conditions. Our next storm system will arrive Friday into Saturday, dropping temperatures into the 30s through the weekend. A few isolated snow showers will be possible in the metro, primarily on Saturday. We'll continue to watch the development of this system as we get closer to the weekend.

