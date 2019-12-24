× ‘Colorado comfort food’ truck wins $50K on Food Network

DENVER– The food truck serving “Colorado comfort food” took home the top prize of $50,000 on Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race: Holiday Hustle.”

The show, which had five food trucks vie for the prize, kicked off Nov. 27. In the finale of the four-episode season, which aired Wednesday, Big Stuff beat out Lia’s Lumpia, a Filipino food truck from California, for the grand prize.

Big Stuff is run by Parker residents Brutlag and Mike O’Neill, and North Carolinian Eddy Cummings.

Menu items include an Italian meatball sandwich in a bread bowl and a burger featuring a patty that combines buffalo, chorizo and beef. There also will be Colorado poutine — waffle fries with cheese curds smothered in green chili — and an assortment of drinks and desserts.

The team is using the $50,000 to launch the company, and is trying to raise additional cash to further grow the Big Stuff brand. Brutlag said he’d like to add three more trucks in the next four years. In five years, the company wants to create a food truck-centric event center.

Read more at BusinessDen.com.