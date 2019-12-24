Christmas snow possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow will arrive in the Colorado mountains tonight. Snow showers will still be possible in the mountains on Christmas Day. The best snow will fall in the San Juan mountains in SW Colorado with as much as 5-10" possible by Christmas night. The central and northern mountains will see as much as 4"-5".

Merry Christmas! It'll be a mild holiday across metro Denver and the Front Range with morning sunshine and highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. There is still a small chance that we could see a snow shower or flurry in spots in the evening. It doesn't look like much, but I can't rule out a dusting.

We will have additional light snow showers late on Friday with more light snow possible in Denver on Saturday. That chance could give us an inch or two of accumulation.

Your Sunday is dry and seasonal with highs in the low 40s. And, next week looks to stay dry and mild too.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

