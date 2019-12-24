× 2 people, dog killed in Lakewood rollover crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two people and a dog were killed in a rollover crash at South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Jewell Avenue Tuesday night, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

An LPD spokesperson said the crash occurred about 6:40 p.m.

The crash involved three vehicles: an SUV, a pickup and a sedan.

Police say a woman in the sedan was pronounced dead on scene. A man in the sedan was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A dog in the pickup also died.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

The names of the people killed in the crash have not been released.

Alcohol and drug use is not suspected as a factor in the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Wadsworth and Jewell were closed for the investigation. As of 9:15 p.m., they remained shut down in the area.