Slim snow chances for Christmas Day

The mild temperatures will be sticking around in metro Denver as we approach Christmas. So, your Tuesday will include more passing clouds and highs reaching the upper 50s in most places. Travel looks fine across Colorado on Christmas Eve with the exception of some light snow in the San Juan mountains in SW Colorado late in the day. The snow will continue to expand across the mountains and will be falling in spots on Christmas Day.

Christmas Day in Denver will be partly sunny with slightly cooler highs in the mid to upper 40s. There is a small chance that late in the day a few snow showers will pop up. It's not a great chance and certainly won't bring a white Christmas.

The next chance for snow will arrive on Friday into Saturday as a cold front heads our way. It will possible we could see light accumulation of a few inches in metro Denver by later Saturday. The cold front will push temperatures into the colder 30s for the weekend.

