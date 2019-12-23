Shot fired by officer at Boulder Park-n-Ride was non-fatal

BOULDER, Colo. — According to the District Attorney, the shot fired by an officer that hit Jose Gallegos at the Table Mesa Drive Park-n-Ride was non-fatal.

Gallegos was suspected of killing a woman, identified as Martha Sianez-Hernandez, in Boulder back in November. He fell off the top of a parking garage after at least one officer shot at him, the Boulder Police Department said.

The incident started about 3:15 p.m on Nov. 1, when BPD received a request to check on the welfare of a woman who lived in an apartment at 3267 30th St.

“Minutes after the request was made, the person that made the request called police back indicating that the husband was leaving the residence with two children, ages 6 and 12, and possibly armed with a gun,” BPD said in a press release.

Officers began searching for the man. Meanwhile, other officers responded to the 30th Street apartment and found the woman dead.

Law enforcement spotted the suspect’s vehicle and followed it to the Table Mesa RTD Park-N-Ride located on Table Mesa Drive next to U.S. Highway 36.

Officers contacted the man on the parking structure’s top level. The two children were inside the vehicle.

BPD says officers tried to negotiate with the man “for a prolonged period of time” but were unsuccessful.

The parking structure is five stories tall.

The man was taken to Boulder Community Health, where he was pronounced dead.

The children were unharmed.