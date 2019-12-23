Police searching for suspect after man was shot in the back in Denver

DENVER– The Denver Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the back early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 400 Block of South Federal Boulevard around 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in his back.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

