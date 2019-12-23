× McWhinney pays $20M for land next to Great Divide Brewing in RiNo

DENVER — Add one more sale to the 2019 list of major land deals in RiNo.

Denver-based McWhinney closed Thursday on its purchase of 2.56 acres next to a Great Divide Brewing Co. facility in the 3300 block of Brighton Blvd.

The company, which plans to develop a mixed-use project, said it paid the brewery $20 million. The deal works out to $179 a square foot.

BusinessDen was first to report earlier this year that the deal was in the works. The deal was contingent on a rezone of the property, which Denver City Council approved in November with an 8-5 vote.

Great Divide purchased 4.74 acres along Brighton in three transactions totaling just over $9 million in 2013, according to public records. The brewery retains ownership of the bar and package facility it built on approximately half the site.

Read more on BusinessDen.com