Man caught climbing fence to steal packages in broad daylight from Denver home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A camera caught a man climbing a locked gate to get to two packages at a Denver home.

The homeowner, Colleen McMillan says it happened Sunday morning near First Avenue and Monaco Parkway

"You really don't expect something to happen Sunday morning when people are home," said McMillan.

McMillan shared her Ring security camera footage. In it, a man approaches the home, shakes the locked gate, stares directly at the camera and then walks off. About five minutes later, the man returns. This time he jumps over the gate and gets away with two packages.

"I guess the temptation was too much for him. He had to have it," said McMillan.

McMillan was not home at the time but got an alert from her Ring app saying motion had been detected. She says they thought the cameras, gate and locks would keep their home safe.

"We've done everything we possibly can and people still feel empowered and brazen enough in broad daylight to go onto your property, climb your fence and help themselves. It's a bit concerning," said McMillan.

McMillan's next door neighbor, Joseph Saseen says his patio furniture was stolen off his front porch a couple of years prior.

"It's disappointing to have a nice home that's new and then not be protected," said Saseen.

If home security isn't enough to keep thieves out, he says maybe neighborhood communication is the answer.

"As a homeowner, if you see somebody you don't recognize, maybe acknowledge their presence by at least saying 'hello'," said Saseen.

McMillan sent her video surveillance to police and also posted it in the Nextdoor app. She says their packages weren't particularly valuable, but she wants others to look out for the man in the video.

Rachel Skytta wrote this report.